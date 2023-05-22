Every ticket is sold, every hotel bed booked

Eindhoven is getting ready for the final match in the Champions League competition on 3 June. The PSV Stadium is completely sold out. Whereas FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg will be competing for first place, the Eindhoven hotels are already winners. Every bed in the city is booked.

“The 29 hotels are fully booked. That means a total of 2700 hotel rooms, says Jeroen Renders of the Eindhoven Hotel Owners. “Not a single bed to be found.” The prices of hotel rooms are some 15 to 20 per cent higher than usual in the weekend of the finals. “These are commercial enterprises. Demand is huge that weekend. So it is only to be expected that prices go up a bit.”

Spin-off

Renders is director of the five-star hotel NH Collection Eindhoven Centre. “We have 132 hotel rooms. Over 80 per cent of our rooms have been booked for the finals.” The Eindhoven restaurants and bars are also doing good business, Renders says. “I take it that all the restaurants are fully booked as well. The final is a massive public relations event for Eindhoven, its hotels, and everything connected. The spin-off is huge.”

Capacity

Such impressive results do not come easy, says Renders. “The Netherlands often mean Amsterdam, Rotterdam,maybe Utrecht. But Eindhoven is perfectly equiped to facilitate big finals like these. We have the capacity.” It took a lot of work beind the scenes to get the final competition to Eindhoven. All of three years ago the municipality submitted the so-called bid book: the proposal to host the match in Eindhoven.

Candidacy

The organisers have a great deal to gain with a smooth operation this weekend. If all goes well, more events of this kind could take place in Eindhoven, the hotel director says. The Netherlands have announced their readiness to organise the Women’s football World Championships in 2027. Renders: “Having this final match here now is extremely important. Eindhoven is now investigating the possibility of having that World Championship here, in Eindhoven.”

translator: Greta

Source: Studio040