Plane makes precautionary landing

A Wizz Air plane made a precautionary landing at Eindhoven Airport on Sunday afternoon. The device suffered from technical problems.

According to a 112 correspondent, it could be a bird strike. A bird supposedly flew into the aircraft engine, causing the engine to fail.

As a result, the aircraft had to make a precautionary landing. Several fire engines arrived on the scene. In the end, the plane managed to land safely and all 183 people on board were unharmed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani