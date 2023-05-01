Gerard Philips is back home

As we published earlier, the statue of Philips founder Gerard Philips was on its way to Eindhoven. The 23,000 kilos of steel were transported in a convoy of three gigantic trucks, and is now being assembled in the Gloeilampplantsoen near Strijp S. The statue will be officially unveiled on 15 May.

The transport went very quickly and without problems. Artist Andreas Hetfeld, the sculptor, recognizes Gerard Philips’ arrival in Eindhoven a beautiful and magical moment.

Assembly

Bert Tip of the Eindhoven company supervises the transport and assembly of the statue. “I drove along with the transport myself this morning. This had to be done in three parts, otherwise the statue could not pass under the viaducts. The transportation went smoothly”.

The artist is very satisfied with the preparatory work in the Eindhoven park. “Everytging was very well executed. The foundation is already there. Workers now we are assembling it”. Gerard Philips’ shoulder section is already in place. Now the head and skull need to be positioned on top of it.

Bert Tip predicts that the statue will become the new icon of Eindhoven: “Until now, these were the Blob and the Lichttoren. I think Gerard Philips will take over that role. Especially when the Statue is in Victoria Park. It is placed in the heart of the city and will then provide the ideal place to take pictures.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani