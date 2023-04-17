Tamil New Year celebration draws 700 people

It looked like Little India at Eindhoven’s Muziekgebouw Sunday. Seven hundred Tamils gathered there to celebrate the Tamil New Year.

“The traditional dress and music. It brings back memories. It takes us not only physically but also mentally to India and how we would celebrate there,” says one visitor.

During Tamil New Year, the Indian ethnic group celebrates its culture and heritage. The menu features genuine Indian dishes and everyone wears traditional clothes. “It’s a chance to teach your children something about New Year and the culture,” says another visitor.

To connect with people and the community

Thousands of Indians live in the region. “The Tamil community is one of the largest groups in Eindhoven,” says Beena Arunraj, organiser of Tamil New Year. They are employed by one of the many tech companies in the region.

Tamil New Year is an opportunity for the community to get to know each other better. “I work a lot, so I have very little time to connect with other people in the community. Events like this make sure I still get to know other Tamils in the Netherlands,” says one of the visitors.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan