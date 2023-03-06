TU/e organises symposium in honour of International Women’s Day

Wednesday, March 8, The Eindhoven University of Technology is holding a symposium to celebrate International Women’s Day. The event features many different speakers, from scientists to top athletes.

For example, scientist and entrepreneur Dan Jing Wu is one of the speakers at the event. Wu is working on a new technique for breast reconstruction, for women who had to have surgery on their breasts due to breast cancer, for example. Entrepreneur and TU/e alumna Kjille Hoeben and researcher cum top beach volleyball player Esther Cramer are also making an appearance.

“It is hugely important to celebrate International Women’s Day,” says TU/e Board President Robert-Jan Smits. “TU/e has a lot of female talent and we want to show that to the world. At the same time, we have to keep working on real equality, and a better gender balance. We are strongly committed to this as TU/e, also because the world desperately needs more female engineers and scientists for excellent research, innovation and creativity,” says Smits.

Iran

At the symposium, the Iranian community within TU/e will also have the opportunity to highlight the situation regarding women’s rights in Iran. The Iranian community at TU/e consists of several hundred people.

The situation around women’s rights in Iran has been a topic of discussion for some time. Therefore, the Iranian community in Eindhoven has already organised several protest actions.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan