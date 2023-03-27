Trial for wheel chair friendly catering facilities

“Special plenkskes”, ramp boards to make the hospitality industry more accessible for people in need of assistance, started Monday in downtown Eindhoven. VVD councilor Marieke van Gastel is in a wheelchair herself and took the initiative.

Sitting herself, Marieke knows better than anyone how annoying it can be when you can’t enter a catering establishment. Not all businesses in the city are accessible to everyone. That is very annoying because you cannot participate like everyone else”,’ she says.

The ‘Plenkske’

Together with Ruud Bakker, catering entrepreneur on the Dommelstraat, they came up with the ‘plenkske’. ”Because it is in Eindhoven, I thought it would be fun to call it the ‘plenkske’ instead of plank,” Ruud says. The ramps are decorated with the logo of Eindhoven. By now, five have been made in all shapes and sizes.

Marieke thought it was exciting to drive in over the ‘plenkske’ the first time. ”It was a little steep but easy to get used to”,’ says Marieke.

Trial

This is a trial, with extra subsidy from the municipality. First, various catering establishments in the city centre can use a ramp. Eventually the intention is that all stores, bars and restaurants will get a ‘plenkske.

