Snow on the way, warning due to slipperiness

The Dutch national weather service bureau (KNMI) is warning of slipperiness on Friday afternoon. Wet snow is expected. Code yellow has been issued for the period from four in the afternoon until eight in the evening.

Roosmarijn Knol of Weerplaza told in the early morning radio program “WAKKER!” on Omroep Brabant: “Early Friday morning there was still a weak northeast wind, but it is going to increase in strength during the course of the day.”

The temperature differences are big in the Netherlands this Friday. It was about 10 degrees in Brabant early in the morning, while the temperatures in the north were close to freezing. Really a big contrast, Roosmarijn emphasizes. “Ten degrees difference within a country is quite unique. In the north part of the country, two to five inches of snow could fall this Friday.”

“Saturday will be a very nice day.”

“With maybe occasional wintry shower, but that will really be a local affair.” Roosmarijn speaks of a “very friendly weather pattern. “With sunshine, stacked clouds, and a little less wind than today, the temperature will reach to 7 or 8 degrees. A very nice day.”

Sunday starts with frost and the clouds will increase leading to more rain. The temperature shoots up on Monday, around 15 or 16 degrees. “However, we’ll have to deal with rain and lots of wind. Not that pleasant.”

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.