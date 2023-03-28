Construction of Fontys buildings delayed until the end of this year

More than 6,000 students and 450 lecturers will have to wait until the end of this year before they can move into the new Fontys buildings on the campus at the Rachelsmolen in Eindhoven. The scarcity of building materials, increased raw materials and staff shortages have caused new construction to be delayed by three months.

Students will therefore have to make use of the current buildings longer, says Fontys. The plan to move next summer has been delayed although, according to the management, the students will not be inconvenienced by the move.

New school building

The three new school buildings will accommodate students from different study programmes: Human and Health, Paramedical University, Child and Education University, Pedagogy University and Social Studies University.

The most central new building includes lecture halls, an event space and a restaurant. The campus will also have a greener character, and the buildings will not use gas. All roofs are equipped with solar panels.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas