Badgers removed, Den Bosch to Eindhoven trains resume from Wednesday

Trains between Den Bosch and Eindhoven will resume on Wednesday. The badger setts near Esch and Vught were moved, after which the track was restored. ProRail reports this on its website on Tuesday afternoon.

The emergency maintenance lasted a week. Last weekend, the badger setts at Esch were excavated and now the tunnels under the railway at Vught were also closed. ProRail has announced that they are in the process of completing the work. “For example, we lay anti-digging mesh to prevent the badger from returning. Then we make the ballast bed firm and compact again with a so-called tamping machine,” said a spokesman.

Delay

The badger setts have caused a lot of frustration and delays for travelers in the recent weeks, including at Eindhoven central. “Today everyone was an hour or an hour and a half late for school,” says a disappointed traveler. Another traveler says that it takes three hours to get from Heeze to Utrecht. Despite the delay, some travelers also understand the situation. “I doubt the badgers choose to lie under the rails on purpose and ruin our day.”

Beavers

No badgers were found in Esch and Vught during the work. However, according to ProRail, the inspectorate has realized that on closer inspection the tunnels were not dug by a badger but by a beaver. That is also a protected species. ProRail did not encounter any beavers during the excavation of the tunnels, otherwise they would have stopped the work, discloses the rail department.

The tracks will be released later today. Goods traffic will resume on Tuesday evening, after which the first trains will follow on Wednesday morning.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas