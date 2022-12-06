Young pyromaniac responsible for fires in nature reserve

A 17-year-old boy from Geldrop has been arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires in nature reserves in the vicinity of Heeze, Geldrop and Son. Those fires were last summer when it was extremely dry. Thanks to the quick action of the fire brigade, the damage was not too bad.

In the nature reserve De Groote Heide between Geldrop, Waalre and Heeze, there were several wildfires between 5th and 15th July. On July 15th, there were five fires within 70 meters along a dirt track.

Images

It was then noticeable that the same boy was always quickly present to take images of the fire. And this was also evident from the images that were on his phone.

The boy also had a lighter with him. Justice is going to see if the boy is prosecuted.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani