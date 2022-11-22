No trains between Den Bosch and Oss all Tuesday because of defective tracks

There are no trains running between Den Bosch and Oss throughout Tuesday. According to the NS, there is a defect in the track. A rail, over which the trains run, has been demolished near Rosmalen station. It is unclear how that happened and when the damage will be repaired.

From about nine o’clock the first buses will be deployed, says a spokesman for the NS. Passengers would do well to check the NS journey planner, as the timetable has been adjusted.

The problems do not yet cause chaos at the station in Oss. At the buses to Den Bosch and Eindhoven, about twenty passengers are waiting around half past nine. “This is faster than by train first to Utrecht or Arnhem and then to Eindhoven or Den Bosch,” says one of them. The advice of the NS is to take the train, in the worst case you will be on the road for almost an hour and a half longer than usual.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source :Omroep Brabant