Italian man found badly injured in the house, police still clueless

The police are in the dark after the serious assault of a 54-year-old Italian man in Eindhoven. The man was found seriously injured in a house on Bakkerstraat last Tuesday and was rushed to hospital.

Since he is still unable to tell what happened, there is a hunt for possible witnesses, Omroep Brabant writes.

It is a case full of many questions. The detectives seem certain that the Italian was badly beaten last Monday. Earlier the same day, he arrived in Eindhoven by train. He may have come from Germany. In the hours that followed, he visited the station area and the Oud Woensel district. He then paid a visit to someone in the Hemelrijken beforemheading to the house on Bakkerstraat.

Possibly previously abused

Detectives have not yet ruled out that the man had already been attacked before his arrival in Eindhoven. “If he was already injured before he arrived in Eindhoven, it is almost inevitable that this would have been noticed by others.”

That is why people who may have seen this man or have camera images are asked to report it to the police. The man wore blue jeans and a dark jacket with a hood last Monday.

