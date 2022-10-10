Poles from Eindhoven region go wild at their festival

Poles from the Eindhoven region went wild at their festival. The music was Polish, the food was Polish and let’s not forget the visitors, who were also Polish. And that is why the well-attended Polski Festival this weekend in Aquabest was a great success.

The organisation of the festival was in the hands of the founders of an Eindhoven-based employment agency for Polish migrant workers. They employ tens of thousands of Poles and wanted to give something back for all those hours of hard work.

Artists performed and there were typical Polish snacks. The festival was widely appreciated. “It’s great to be able to talk Polish with everyone” says an elated middle-aged man. “It’s good to dance and relax. And also it’s good that we can strengthen ties with the community. Because very little is organised for Poles.”

Polski Festival organisers announce on their website that more will soon be organised for Poles in the region.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan