Extra money from The Hague for the renovation of Pieter van den Hoogenband swimming stadium

The Hague will make extra money available for the renovation of the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Eindhoven. The majority of the Lower House has agreed with the motion. The exact sum involved is not yet known.

The motion was submitted by MPs Rudmer Heerema (VVD), Jeanet van der Laan (D66) and Inge van Dijk (CDA). A majority of the Lower House supported the motion: 140 votes for, 10 against. Only the PvdD, the SGP and BIJ1 opposed the plan to get the Cabinet to release more money for the rebuilding of the swimming stadium.

How much money is involved, is still unknown. The cabinet must provide clarity on this before October 2022.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan