Lova la Grand from Eindhoven finished third this weekend in the European BMX Championships in Belgium.

The Eindhoven BMX rider competed in the ‘Girls 9’ category in Dessel, Belgium. She finished third in that category.

Pumptrack

Last January, the young talent appeared in a Studio040 TV programme  because of her achievements on the bike. She had become Dutch champion pumptrack and for that feat she received a sports medal.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan