GGD to open new ‘compact’ test location in Antoon Coolenlaan shortly

GGD Brabant Zuidoost intends to open the new test location on Antoon Coolenlaan in two weeks. Next week, the institution will start building the test location, which should receive its first visitors on Tuesday 19 July.

It will not be as big as the former test location in the same place. The old structure was recently demolished and the GGD established both the testing and vaccination location in Fellenoord. Due to rising corona figures, the GGD decided to house the test department in a separate location again.

Tests can only be taken by appointment. This small test location in Eindhoven alternates opening days with the test location in Helmond and is therefore only open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Small group

The GGD also states that only a small group of residents need to use the GGD’s corona tests. This includes healthcare workers, residents of healthcare institutions and people who need a recovery certificate. In most other cases, a self-test is sufficient, according to the GGD.