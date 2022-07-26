Eindhoven wants to be fireworks-free from new year’s eve 2024

The Municipality of Eindhoven wants residents to stop shooting fireworks from the turn of the year 2023/24. The college (Mayor and alderpersons) has announced that.

At the end of last year it was already clear that the municipality was lobbying in The Hague to enforce a national fireworks ban. To this end, Eindhoven worked together with other Dutch municipalities. However, there was no national ban. No majority could be found in the House of Representatives.

‘Missed opportunity’

The council speaks of a ‘missed opportunity’ for The Hague. In recent years, The Hague has issued a national fireworks ban twice, in connection with the corona pandemic. But the attempt to make that national fireworks ban permanent failed.

The parties in The Hague wanted to know the consequences of a ban on heavier fireworks, in force since 2020. Due to the atypical end of year festivities due to Covid, it was not yet clear what effect that ban had had.

Areas

The Municipality of Eindhoven announces that fireworks-free zones will be designated on the basis of a data analysis concerning fireworks-related disturbances. In addition, the college is investigating how Eindhoven in the New Years to come can be made entirely fireworks-free. The intention is that from the turn of the year 2023/24 the city will be completely fireworks-free.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

Source: Omroep Brabant