SARS-CoV-2 infections continue to rise in the Netherlands

Infections with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the Netherlands continued to rise this week, as reported by RIVM. This was evident from the sewage surveillance and in the infections reported to the Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs). This upward infection trend was followed by the increase in the COVID related hospital admissions last week.

Last week, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 34,145 (+29%), increasing across the Netherlands and among all age groups. Nationwide levels of virus particles in sewage water are rising. More people with SARS-CoV-2 infections were admitted to hospital in the past week, compared to the week before. 32 new patients with SARS-CoV-2 were admitted to ICU (+10%). The number of people in ICU with SARS-CoV-2 is still low compared to, for example, the peak caused by the Delta variant in December 2021.

Testing, staying home and vaccinating

The survey-based study conducted by RIVM’s Corona Behavioral Unit depicts that the percentage of participants who used a self-test or got tested by the GGD if they had symptoms decreased from 88% to 65% between March and June of this year. Therefore, it continues to be important to stay home and use a self-test if you have symptoms, even if your symptoms are mild. It is also important to stay home if you test positive for COVID-19 to prevent the virus from spreading.

Source: RIVM.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas