Robbery in a house in Veldhoven

A home robbery was reported in Veldhoven at the Kapteijnlaan on Sunday evening

The culprit managed to flee after taking personal belongings from the house. Luckily, no one was injured during the incident.

The break in happened at around 8:30 pm and only one person was present in the house during the time. The perpetrator threatened the victim and said that he had to leave the house. He, then, took some personal belongings and fled the scene. There has been no trace of the robber since then. He is said to be 1.65 meters tall and wore a black hoodie.

The police have started their investigation. People are asked to come forward with any information that they have seen or heard about the incident. Also, people are asked to contact the police if they have camera images of the incident. It can be done by calling 0900-8844 or anonymously via 0800-7000.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Sangeetha Dennis