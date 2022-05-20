Traffic woes over the weekend

Traffic in Eindhoven will have to endure the necessary obstacles this weekend. A strike, sports competitions and work cause the necessary delays.

From Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m., new asphalt will be laid on the northern carriageway of Fellenoord. Due to the work, the northern lane is closed and the connection towards the Boschdijk to the centre is also closed. There is only one lane available in Fellenoord for traffic. Due to other work, Stationsweg and the intersection of Emmasingel/Mathildelaan are closed to motor vehicles. The announced strike of the regional transport employees, who are laying down their work in the fight for higher wages adds to the traffic congestion.

Sports competitions

The FC Eindhoven football match and the ladies’ HC Oranje-Rood hockey match are on the schedule this weekend. The municipality is calling on hockey and football fans to use their bicycles as much as possible. However, the weather does not play spoilsport.