Hermes begins trial with automatic check-in and check-out

Getting on the bus without having to find your pass in your pocket first seems like a great idea. This initiative will be tested in a trial in Eindhoven over the coming months. It is a collaboration between Hermes, the province, and the company Mobyyou.

The trial uses an app called “Be in, be out” rather than the transport pass. Travellers will be able to try the app on bus lines 407 and 408, the routes that run between the station and the High Tech Campus. The first test ride took place on Wednesday.

North Brabant Province is supporting the initiative with a subsidy.

‘Progressive character’

“Be in, be out’ fits well with the innovative and progressive character of the province and the inspiring collaboration within Brainport Eindhoven. It’s great that we have this initiative and can test it with the commuters of the High Tech Campus,” says Commissioner for Mobility, Suzanne Otters.

In the coming months, the test will be adjusted based on the feedback from passengers and drivers. In addition to checking in and out, it is also possible to operate the stop button using the app.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir