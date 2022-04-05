Fire in the Catharina Hospital, some operations cancelled

A fire broke out in the Catharina Hospital early on Tuesday morning. No one was injured. However, some of the planned operations could not take place that day.

The fire broke out on the second floor, in the ward where all the operating rooms are located. The fire was extinguished quickly, a spokesman said. When the fire alarm went off, the water mist system was activated. This automatic installation immediately put out the fire. There is, however, damage caused by fire and the smoke, the extent of which is difficult to assess right now.

The operations that were to take place on the second floor on Tuesday had to be cancelled. The patients have been informed that these will be rescheduled.

It is not yet known what started the fire but it seems to have been caused by a short circuit.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha