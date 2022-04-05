Eindhoven extends corona related support

The Eindhoven municipality extends corona support even though corona measures no longer apply. Many organisations, however, still need the extra support.

In particular, the cultural sector cannot yet do without financial assistance from the municipality. Organisations in this sector relying heavily on visitor numbers, such as the Eindhoven Museum and the music venues in the city, still suffer from an unpredictable flow of visitors. Community centers can also expect some support. Activities can take place again, the municipality has noticed, but volunteers and visitors are still cautious, which means that visitor numbers remain low. That is why the support is still necessary.

Municipal real estate

The municipality will continue to maintain the current policy for its tenants. This means that the Municipality of Eindhoven does not send reminders or initiate collection processes. This does not mean, however, that the unpaid rents are waived.

Event organizers

The municipality will also support the event organisations who were obliged to request a corona admission pass from visitors. Such organisations incurred extra personnel cost and administration. Their subsidies will be determined with retroactive effect for the first quarter of 2022.

No downtown street marking

Finally, the municipality has announced that it will remove the street markings in the city centre. The stickers that indicate walking directions, among other things, are no longer necessary due to the end of the corona measures.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar