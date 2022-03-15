Ukraine benefit concert at the Muziekgebouw

Muziekgebouw Eindhoven is organising a benefit concert for the victims of the war in Ukraine on 26 March.

According to the organisers, the aim of this concert is to support the Ukraine war victims, both morally and financially. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine is destroying homes and lives. Above all, future generations will continue to bear the scars. It is time to support freedom and, through this evening, we are doing our part”, says an organiser.

The actual list of performing artists is to be announced later. However, it will reflect the regular themes of pop, jazz and classical performances.

“In times like these music can remind us of the endless love and strength within us all”, says managing director Edo Righini.

A single ticket will cost 10€. The entire profit of the initiative will go to Giro 555. Tickets will be available via the website of the Muziekgebouw, as of Friday 18 March from 16.00.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha