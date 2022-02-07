Niko residential tower bought by investor before it is built

An unknown investor has bought all 333 flats and the commercial spaces of residential tower Niko.

Rockfield IM bought the building for its investor. When completed it will be the highest tower in Eindhoven at 109 metres. ‘Lighthouse’, as the building is called, will be completed in 2025.

The flats in the building are between 40 and 110 square metres. This makes the flats most suitable for one-person households. The building was developed by SDK Vastgoed in cooperation with VolkerWessels.

Rockfield announced that it will also take on the management of the building. “In doing so, Rockfield is securing long-term financial and social returns for its institutional investor,” says the real estate company.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan