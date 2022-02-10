Elderly man robbed in Eindhoven

An 89-year-old man was robbed in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening. The incident happened on the Antwerpenlaan. A 39-year-old has been arrested.

Two perpetrators entered the man’s home around 22:00. The victim’s car and other valuables were stolen. Shortly afterwards, the stolen car was found. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of committing the robbery. The other is still at large.

According to witnesses, the perpetrators were seen talking to each other shortly before the robbery in an alley behind the house.

The elderly man suffered minor injuries to his arm and wrist during the robbery.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir