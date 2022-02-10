Freezing weather is expected this weekend

It will be a bit like winter in Brabant on Saturday morning. The temperature will dip below freezing on Friday night. Also, Friday during the day will be chilly according to Diana Woei of Weerplaza. “Wrap up warm!”

A really cold strong wind will blow on Friday. That wind will ease in the course of the day and broad cloud cover will develop at night. “With less wind, the temperature will dip below freezing and Saturday morning will be a bit like winter. You will have to scrape the car windows.”

Also on Saturday, the sun will shine during the day. “It will be a maximum of 7 degrees, but that is a normal value for this time of year.”

On Sunday, the clouds will increase again and it will be more changeable. “But I think a large part of Sunday will also be dry.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani