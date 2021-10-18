Council questions raised over ‘mosque espionage’

Political parties Denk and GroenLinks have questioned the way in which the municipality has gathered information from the Islamic community in Eindhoven. The investigated organisations speak of a major ‘breach of trust’.

According to Denk, the shock within the Eindhoven Islamic community is enormous. The two political parties ask whether the fundamental rights of the citizens have been infringed. They also question the legal basis for such investigations and the conclusions that have been drawn.

Research agency NTA is said to have mixed with visitors to mosques to map activities, speakers, and other people who visit the various mosques.

According to the municipality, the situation is more nuanced. The activities of NTA were in the context of a ‘local approach to terrorism and radicalisation’.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Seetha