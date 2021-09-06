TU/e celebrates its 65th anniversary on Monday afternoon as the academic year officially starts. The anniversary is celebrated with the opening of the new institute for photonics and quantum technology.

Photonics is a technology that may allow computer chips to work a thousand times faster than they do now. The new institute is the only one in the Netherlands to focus entirely on this. The well-known and prominent Dutch scientist Robbert Dijkgraaf will speak at the opening of the research institute. The chairman of the employers’ umbrella organisation VNO-NCW, Ingrid Thijssen, will also be present.

Proud

Robert-Jan Smits, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the TU/e said, “I am proud that the Dutch figureheads of science and industry are here at the TU/e to present their vision. The fact that science and industry have come together is typical of this university and its role as the beating heart of the Brainport region.”

Theme

The theme of the anniversary year is ‘Heroes like you’. Through this theme, the university wants to put everyone who contributes to the TU/e in the spotlight, including professors and students, to the catering staff.

In the past 65 years, some 50,000 people have graduated from the TU/e and 6,000 have obtained their doctorates. During these years successful start-ups have also emerged from the university, such as Prodrive and Smart Photonics. So, all these achievements make the 65 years worth celebrating.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan