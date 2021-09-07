Substantial ASML gift to TU/e for its anniversary

Photo credit: Studio040

The TU/e was surprised with a substantial donation from ASML on its 65th anniversary. The university has received a gift of sophisticated equipment worth 3.5 million euros.

The gift is a high-precision microscope and a system with an ultra-precise laser. The devices will be used in the new institute for photonics, and at the university’s NanoLab.

Additionally, ASML will also be involved in the design of student labs. According to the TU/e, students preparing for professional careers will immensely benefit from such initiatives.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

