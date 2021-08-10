PSV cancels individual ticket sales at the start of the league

There is no single ticket sale at the start of the Eredivisie. PSV says that the club wants to offer as much space as possible to season ticket holders.

PSV starts the Eredivisie next Saturday with an away game against Heracles Almelo. The first home game of the season is a week later against SC Cambuur.

Supporters without a season ticket will not be able to attend that game. Since only two-thirds of the stadium can be filled for that match, PSV has to make choices in who can be admitted. Therefore, the club states that business guests, players, and opponents cannot extend extra invitations.

In addition, only two-thirds of the away section can be filled. The measures also apply to the second home game of the season, against FC Groningen. That game is scheduled for Saturday 28 August.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.