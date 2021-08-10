Corona checks at Eindhoven Airport are insufficient

The corona checks that take place at Eindhoven Airport are far from effective. Five percent of travellers were unable to show valid proof in the past few months.

This is according to research by Nieuwsuur. Travellers returning from holiday have to present a vaccination certificate or a certified negative test result. Airlines must be able to submit a watertight check for this. This is not so difficult, since passengers can enter and exit the planes through one entrance.

Veiligheidsregio Brabant Zuidoost (Brabant Zuidoost Safety Region) carries out random checks to see whether the airlines actually have their affairs in order.

The result revealed that one in twenty travellers was unable to provide evidence. The safety region notes these cases and passes them on to Inspectie Leefomgeving en Transport (Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate).

The inspectorate can then impose a fine on the airline that does not comply with the rules. The ILT informs Nieuwsuur that there is currently an investigation into one airline. The inspectorate does not want to disclose whether this concerns a flight that arrived at Eindhoven Airport.

