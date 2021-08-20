HTC sold to American investor

Billionaire Marcel Boekhoorn has sold the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven to American investor, Oaktree Capital Management. The location houses tech giants such as Philips, NXP, Intel, ASML and IBM.

The new owners express immense happiness over the purchase. “We are delighted to be able to invest in HTC, one of the best science and technology campuses in Europe. We want to expand the campus, modernise some buildings, and further develop the high-tech ecosystem. We are thrilled to be part of the Brainport community.”

It is not the first big deal for Boekhoorn. Previously, he’s earned hundreds of millions with the sale of Telfort to KPN. Also, until the middle of last year, the HEMA store chain was also in his possession.

Currently, 12000 people work in more than forty buildings and 235 companies on the campus.

Source: OmroepBrabant & Studio040

Translator: Seetha