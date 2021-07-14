Red ibis spotted in Eindhoven

A Scarlet ibis was spotted in Hunenborg in Eindhoven this weekend. This species of bird originally comes from South America. So it likely escaped from an animal enclosure.

The ibis has since landed in the Dierenrijk in Mierlo, which houses a large flock of red ibises. “The bird was attracted to the flock, which is why it settled here”, a zoo spokesman says.

Whether the red ibis was also from the animal park isn’t yet known. “We have to catch it now. Only then will we know where the bird comes from”, the spokesperson says.

