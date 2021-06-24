Council to match the homeless with residents offering spare rooms

A city council initiative aims to prevent homelessness by matching people who have lost their homes with local residents offering spare rooms.

In a year-long experiment, the council will collaborate with housing and welfare organisations to set up the (recently) homeless in spare rooms offered by homeowners for a maximum of 12 months.

With vulnerable residents dependent on cheaper listings in the current housing market, these spare rooms can supplement the options available to this target group.

The council hopes the initiative will help those facing homelessness by providing a place to stay while they focus on finding permanent housing.

After positive results in Amsterdam, Eindhoven’s city council hopes a trial period will see 10-12 matches made. The experiment will run through 2022.