New children’s section opens at Eindhoven Library

Eindhoven Library opened a new children’s section earlier this month. It offers books in a range of languages and levels, as well as play areas.

The library was forced to close for several months due to this year’s lockdown measures. Its staff used the time to renovate.

Eindhoven councillor Monique List opened the new children’s section on 2nd June. She describes the department’s cosy seating and play areas as ‘tranquil’. ‘It is important to make reading attractive and inviting. It is nice to see that things have been designed from the young person’s perspective,’ she continues.

Lectures and other events used to be held in the area where the youth department now stands. Now, a separate space has been created in the library for the other events, making the children’s section a permanent fixture.

International families

The new department caters to Eindhoven’s ever-growing international community. In collaboration with the Reading Pier, the library sourced a wide range of English language children’s books. They also established a partnership with Heritage Language Schools Eindhoven, sourcing books in a variety of languages aimed at children aged 0 to 12 years old. The library already offered books in English, Italian and Chinese, and this year will add books in French, Romanian, Bulgarian and Persian.

Dyslexia friendly

The new children’s section also features the ‘Easy Reading Cabinet’, featuring a collection of books and resources aimed at children with reading difficulties. For example, it has books designed for dyslexic readers, as well as audio books.

Source: Eindhoven Library press release

Written by: Rachael Vickerman