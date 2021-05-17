Final exams a bit different to usual

High school examinations started today in the Eindhoven region. To ensure these run smoothly amid the pandemic, a spread-out schedule is planned.

Owing to the COVID-19 situation, examinations had to be cancelled last year. They’re being held now, with the anti-corona measures; things are different this year. Students enter the exam rooms with face masks, and seating is well separated.

As with any examination, tensed faces were seen this morning at Joris College. The centre hosted 250 pre-university and general secondary students for the Mathematics and Dutch exams. Other students wrote the business economics exam in various other rooms.

