Demonstration for Palestine

Yesterday, hundreds of protestors participated in a five-hour demonstration at the Stadhuisplein. A small group also marched peacefully through the city centre.

The initiative comes from, among others, the Dutch Palestine Committee. ”We stand in solidarity with our comrades. We can’t encourage illegal occupation, ethnic cleansing, oppression, and apartheid,” a representative says.

The organisation described the protest as a peaceful action, including the inclusion of anti-corona measures. For instance, crosses on the ground indicated where people could stand. However, in some situations, it was challenging to maintain the 1,5m social distance.

The situation between Israel and Hamas saw protests in other parts of the country too.

Source: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha