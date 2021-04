A woman motorist from Eindhoven was driving with a phone in her hand. She has been fined again.

This happened on Monday on the A50 near Ravenstein.

According to the police, it is not the first time. Last week it was the same thing. Then the 26-year-old woman received a fine of 250 euros. She was fined for calling or using a mobile phone while driving.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta