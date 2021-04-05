Hare hunting to be banned

In the Netherlands, hunting, like smoking, used to be nothing unusual. But no longer.

And the Eindhoven municipality wants to move with the times. So, shooting rabbits for consumption will soon be prohibited. The ban goes into effect on 31 March 2025.

There are five areas in the city where rabbit-hunting is allowed. One is on the northern edge of Eindhoven near the Aiport. The open grasslands and forest make this the perfect habitat for these animals. But, rabbits and hares are on the protected species list.

Social pressure

According to a local media outlet, the social demand for animal welfare and nature protection is why the city council isn’t issuing any new hunting permits. The decision is part of the new animal welfare policy. The city council still has to approve it.

Current contracts with individual hunters, of which there are only 19, are for six years. The last one expires on 31 March 2025. So, no more hunting after that.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven