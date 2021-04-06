Closure of food bank in Geldrop-Mierlo prevented

The expansion of the Food Bank in Geldrop-Mierlo is finally done. The organisation tackling poverty can now safely store all food and beverages again.

There was much commotion around the Food Bank since last year. The institution faced closure. According to the inspection groups, it had an outdated accomodation. It did not meet with the requirements. The municipality eventually stepped in to make the necessary expansion of the Food Bank possible.

The organization now has an additional alcove. With this addition, they can now cater to the growing number of clients. They can donate food packages that meet safety requirements. The Food Bank gets its food and drink from supermarkets and local bakeries.

Source: www.studio040.nl

