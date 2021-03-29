Mini library burgled again

A mini book exchange in Irisbuurt, Eindhoven, has been burgled twice in just one week.

And Noor Belgraver, who’s mini-library it is, caught the culprits in the act. She heard the thieves’ car stop and noted down the license plate number. “Anyone can take a book, but emptying the entire cabinet is unacceptable,” Noor says.

Noor got this small book exchange five years ago. Then it was the city library centenary anniversary. In celebration, people living with disabilities made 100 of these small wooden cabinets.

Still in good condition

Since then, she’s stocked this mini-library. It has adult and children’s books. Or at least, it had. “These were second-hand or third-hand books, but still in good condition. I always removed the damaged ones. I love reading, as do others in my neighbourhood.”

For years things went well. But last Sunday morning, someone looted the cupboard for the first time. “I woke up when a car stopped. The driver left the engine running.” At first, I thought it was the newspaper delivery man who came by car. But he doesn’t come on Sundays,” explains Noor.

Restocked

Thanks to her own and neighbours’, the cabinet was soon filled again. Until Friday night. “I recognised the sound of that car’s engine. I immediately looked out of the window. A man and a woman were emptying the cabinet.

After Noor jotted down the car’s registration number, she called the police. “But it’s a tricky situation. These are free books, so it’s not formally a case of theft. But the police will visit the people and ask them to return the books.”

Noor refilled the mini book exchange on Saturday. But it’s now padlocked at night.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven