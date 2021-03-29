Holiday home prices rise sharply

In the Netherlands, average holiday home prices have risen between eight and 13% in the past year. Thanks to local holidaymakers are bookings swiftly continue.

The need to have a relaxing holiday seems to be growing. While negative travel advice continues until 15 May, a holiday within the country is still possible. ”It’s crazy at the moment. People quickly seek this option for the upcoming holidays. More than 80% of our units are booked”, says a holiday site owner.

Independently-owned locations are usually a bit more expensive than the houses in a park, such as Landal GreenParks or Center Parcs. Nonetheless, the corona crisis has made them popular and pricy too. Summer and school holidays are the costliest periods.

Source: omroepbrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven