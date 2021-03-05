Man dies while working on car

Yesterday afternoon, in Eindhoven, a man died in a freak accident.

He was lying under his car, working on it. The vehicle’s front tires were placed on blocks. It seems the car rolled backwards off these blocks. So, trapping the unidentified man under the vehicle.

Emergency service personnel and bystanders lifted the car to free the man. The paramedics immediately started CPR. A trauma helicopter and several fire engines were also deployed to the scene. But it was to no avail.

Police investigation

The incident occurred in a public parking area on Satijnvlinderlaan. The police blocked the street off by the police. Their investigative unit then tried to determine exactly what had happened.

The commotion also attracted quite a crowd. Several bystanders filmed the emergency services personnel at work. A police officer had to request that they erase the footage.

Police were still on the scene by the evening. According to a police spokesman, it was a ‘fatal accident’.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven