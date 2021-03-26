Man charged with attempted murder

Last Saturday, a man deliberately drove his Porsche into what turned out to be his ex-wife’s house in Eindhoven.

He has now been charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal threatening. The Justice Department announced this on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM), he had been in the house before the incident.

“He found his ex-wife in the company of another man. The suspect then assaulted this man. He then left, returned in his Porsche, and drove it, at great speed, into the house,” states a Justice Department press release.

Children in the house

At the time, four children were also in the house. Two of those children were visiting. They were all on the upper floor when the man rammed the home.

He caused massive damage to the house, but, fortunately, no one was injured. Earlier in the week, the man had sent the woman e-mails. In these, he threatened to kill her. Hence the threatening charge.

The 48-year-old suspect will remain in custody for two more weeks. His belongings have been seized to possibly pay for damages. These include a pricey watch.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven