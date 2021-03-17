‘€250,000 for ailing community centres’

Eindhoven must reserve a quarter of a million euros for community centres that don’t have enough money to pay fixed costs themselves. That is the opinion of various groups in the city council.

PvdA, LPF, GroenLinks, CDA, and Ouderen Appèl (Elderly Appeal) therefore submitted an amendment. The €250,000 should come from €625,000 that were previously made available for emergency measures for institutions in the social domain.

Due to the corona measures, community centres have been without income for a year now. Earlier, the municipality promised to grant the community centres a rent postponement. Still, volunteers of the community centres would go to bed ‘with stomach ache’ because they don’t know how to proceed with the accumulated rent, according to the amendment’s proposers.

The money that becomes available must be used to ensure the community centres’ continued existence in the near future.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob