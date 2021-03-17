American helicopters make stopover in Eindhoven

A large number of American helicopters will make a stopover at Eindhoven Air Base in the coming days.

The helicopters come from Eastern Europe, where they were stationed due to rising tensions between the West and Russia. Black Hawks, Chinook transport helicopters, and Apache attack helicopters, among others, will make a stopover in Eindhoven. From there, they will fly to Rotterdam, from where they will be transported back to the United States.

The first helicopters arrived on Monday evening. In the coming weeks, several groups will regularly return via Eindhoven Air Base. There will not be 54 in total, as was initially communicated.

Due to changed weather conditions, some of them are flying back via Greece.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob