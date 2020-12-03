NXP gains more 5G ground

The Eindhoven-based company, NXP, has extended its leadership position in 5G infrastructure.

Yesterday, this semiconductor manufacturer introduced its 2ⁿᵈ Generation RF Multi-Chip Modules. These improve frequency, power, and efficiency. These new-generation Airfast RF Multi-Chip Modules (MCMs) extend frequency coverage to 4.0 GHz.

Efficiency is increased by up 45% at 2.6 GHz. That, in turn, helps reduce the 5G network’s overall electricity consumption. These MCMs are designed to support the evolution of 5G active antenna system requirements for cellular base stations. The new all-in-one power amplifier module family is based on NXP’s latest LDMOS technology.

Better integration

“These latest multi-chip modules efficiency boost is a result of the latest enhancements to LDMOS and enhanced integration,” says Paul Hart, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NXP’s Radio Power. “Our aggressive drive for integration brings more features to each module. That means fewer components for our clients to source, assemble, and test.”

This 2nd generation complements the initial series released last year. Both generations share the same pin-out format. That lets Radio Frequency designers quickly scale from one design to another.

These MCMs comprise 10 new devices. These cover 5G frequency bands from 2.3 to 4.0 GHz, from 37 to 39 dBm average output power. NXP’s new RF Circuit Collection will support the devices. This is a digital library of RF power reference circuits.

Source: NXP.com