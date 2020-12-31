Mayor bans NYE Pegida demonstration

Mayor John Jorritsma has banned anti-Islam group Pegida from holding a demonstration on New Year’s Eve.

The right-wing extremist group planned to gather on Stadhuisplein from 22:00 to 01:00 with a stage and a sound system.

With New Year’s Eve already expected to keep security services busy, the demonstration was blocked.

The mayor also voiced concern over the potential for rioting. “I believe there is an atmosphere of provocation and confrontation surrounding your demonstration. This contributes to the fear of serious disorder arising”, he said.

Source: Studio040