Geldrop food bank threatened with closure; 95 recipients at risk

The Geldrop branch of the Food Bank at Kringloop ‘t Goed is facing closure, the ED reports.

The space in which the Food Bank is housed is too small, too cold, and lacks important facilities, according to the inspectorate, which is threatening to close the branch if the situation does not improve quickly.

The lack of space is also making it difficult for employees to maintain appropriate distance from each other in line with COVID-19 measures.

The Food Bank has temporarily set up a tent outside the building to allow them to continue working.

95 clients of the Food Bank are at risk of being deprived of their food parcels should the branch close. D66 council member Ton van Happen has raised the issue with the city council.

Source: Studio040